‘I’m not asking a life for a life’: Family of man killed in hit-and-run pleads for justice

Family seeks justice after suspect who killed man in hit-and-run out on bond

While many celebrated Father’s Day alongside their fathers, one family is still mourning the loss of theirs.

Friends and family gathered Sunday night, honoring the memory of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side last month.

Racine Delgado, 35, was behind the wheel of a black Acura MDX that allegedly hit 53-year-old Jerry Alfaro, back on May 3rd. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sylvia Ruiz, his sister, said she had no reason to believe he wouldn’t come home that day.

“He wasn’t out here committing a crime or doing anything he wasn’t supposed to. He was out taking a ride, that’s all,” Ruiz said.

Now, more than a month later, Delgado was booked last Thursday, with her bond set at $150,000.

However, as of Sunday, she’s out on bond.

“I know she hasn’t been brought to trial yet or whatever, but if this is how it’s starting, it just doesn’t make sense. Anybody out there, put yourself in our shoes. We’re not asking anything more than what my brother deserves,” Ruiz said.

Ad

The family, devastated by the loss of Alfaro, remembers him as a man who would take the shirt off his back for anyone. Now, they demand just one thing.

“We want justice, you know, and I’m not asking a life for a life. I’m just asking for justice. That’s all we, any of us here want,” said Ruiz.

More on KSAT:

ME IDs motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side

Woman arrested month after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, records show