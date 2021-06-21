Cloudy icon
SAPD arrests man accused in stabbing at South Side home

Police had to communicate with the suspect via loudspeaker

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

A file photo of an SAPD squad car.
A file photo of an SAPD squad car. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested overnight after San Antonio police said he stabbed a man in the ankle at a South Side home.

Matthew Delgado, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident in the 300 block of W. White Ave., police said.

A report states that around 2 a.m. Monday, officers arrived at the home and found a 53-year-old man with a cut.

The man told officers that Delgado went into his room yelling and “acting frantic,” the report states. When he tried to defend himself by lifting his leg, Delgado allegedly stabbed him with a knife, according to SAPD.

The suspect went into another room, and when officers arrived, they used a loudspeaker to communicate with him, police said.

He eventually came out of the house and was taken into custody without incident.

The 53-year-old man was treated at the scene by San Antonio firefighters.

