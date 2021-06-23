BCSO searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared from San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing last week from San Antonio’s West Side.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Jewelle Hatten-Smith was last seen around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 9700 block of Marbach Hill, not far from South Ellison Drive and Marbach Road.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown eyes and has blonde hair with pink braids. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a white T-shirt, and she may be wearing black glasses, according to BCSO.

⚠️🚨MISSING PERSON-Please Share🚨⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 13 year old Missing Person... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Anyone found with Hatten-Smith may be charged with harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor that could carry a 1-year jail sentence and a fine of up to $5,000; or could be charged with interfering with child custody, a state jail felony that could result in a 2-year jail sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

