San Antonio Alzheimer’s Association excited about new FDA approved drug, fundraiser to help families

For Greg Sciuto Alzheimer’s is personal –- and that’s part of the reason why he wants to help more and more families in the San Antonio community.

SAN ANTONIO – There is still no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, but a new drug is sparking optimism and a big event is taking place this weekend to help raise money for research and families.

For Greg Sciuto, Alzheimer’s is personal –- and that’s part of the reason why he wants to help more and more families in the San Antonio community.

“My godfather, Ron was diagnosed at 59 and died two years ago from Alzheimer’s. Again, I got to see the interaction with the Alzheimer’s Association and what that meant for him, but also what it meant for his wife, who was his primary caregiver,” Sciuto, executive director of the local Alzheimer’s Association said.

It’s also the reason why he was smiling when talking about a new drug recently approved by the Federal Drug Administration.

“Aduhelm is the drug that was recently approved by the FDA. It’s an infusion based therapy that is designed to impact the progression of amyloid plaques in the brain; and the hope is to remove the amyloid from the brain, to allow people more time before the disease progresses to a certain point,” Sciuto said.

Ad

The local Alzheimer’s Association works to help fund research and help families in our area. A big fundraiser is The Longest Day.

“The Longest Day is the summer solstice, which is, in fact the longest day of the year. And on this day, we honor those who are caregivers for people living with dementia,” Roy Lopez Jr., The Longest Day manager said.

Discovery Village Senior Living is hosting the third annual car show in partnership with the Alzheimer’s organization.

The car show will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday and there are some big expectations.

“The goal is to raise at least $20,000. And we are we are very focused on that. We came close about two years ago and I think this year we’re real close to already getting to that point without the car,” Michael Dorazio, Discovery Village executive director said.

If you are interested, information can be found by clicking here.