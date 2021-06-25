Detectives to decide whether to charge man in shooting at West Side house party

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say detectives are still trying to decide whether to pursue criminal charges against a man who may have accidentally shot himself and a 17-year-old boy.

Both of them were hit by the same bullet fired by the man as he possibly was playing with a handgun, police said.

The shootings happened after 3 a.m. Friday inside a home in the 900 block of SW 36th Street where a party was going on.

Police believe the party attendees, some of whom were underage, had been drinking.

Witnesses told police the 18-year-old suspect accidentally shot himself in the hand.

The same bullet then traveled through his hand into the belly of a 17-year-old boy who was sitting next to him.

The victim was in critical condition with a life-threatening wound when he left for a hospital in an ambulance, police said.

The suspected shooter took off in a car in an attempt to drive himself to a hospital.

However, police say he panicked and pulled over on Highway 90 near Zarzamora where he called for help.

He also was taken to a hospital by ambulance.