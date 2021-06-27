Man hit, killed by vehicle while trying to cross NW Side highway, police say

A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a Northwest Side highway.

The incident happened around 9:32 p.m., Saturday, in the 3600 block of NW Loop 410 eastbound.

Police said the man was crossing the roadway from south to north, east of Fredericksburg Road, when he was hit by a white 2016 Toyota Corolla heading eastbound in the left lane.

The man was “in a place where pedestrians are prohibited” at the time of the incident, according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota stayed on site, was not intoxicated and called 911, authorities said.

Police said the driver will not be charged and the man’s identity has not yet been released.

