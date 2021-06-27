Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle while crossing SW Side roadway, officials say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man is hospitalized after San Antonio police said he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a Southwest Side roadway.

The incident happened around 2:37 a.m., Sunday, in the 1700 block of S. General McMullen.

Police said the man was crossing McMullen from east to west, near the intersection of Darby Boulevard, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived and didn’t stop to assist the man that was struck, according to officials.

The man was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said once the driver is located, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

