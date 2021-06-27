Pregnant woman hospitalized after breaking window to escape house fire, firefighters say

A pregnant woman is hospitalized and her family’s home is completely destroyed following an overnight fire, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 12:26 a.m., Sunday, in the 3900 block of S. Pine Street.

Firefighters said the fire started in the back of the home in the kitchen or bedroom area. Five people were inside at the time—two adults and three kids—and two dogs.

The flames quickly spread to the rest of the home and fire officials said a pregnant woman had to break a window to escape.

All five people made it out of the home safely, and the woman was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to SAFD.

Officials said one of the two dogs died and the home was deemed a complete loss. Damages were estimated at $60,000.

Arson was called to the scene to investigate and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

