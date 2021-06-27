San Antonio police, Crime Stoppers ask for public’s help in finding assault suspect

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened at 4:50 p.m., Monday, June 14, in the 600 block of Creighton Avenue.

Police said a man was sitting in his parked vehicle and yelled profanities at a 34-year-old victim for having his door open. The suspect then pulled a firearm, aimed it at the victim and fired a round, according to officials.

The suspect is described as having a thin build and had his hair tied up in a high bun. He fled the scene soon after the incident.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Anyone with more information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

