New images from SAFD show semi-truck inside convenience store after crash that injured 3 people

SAFD photos show the damage caused when a big rig driver lost control and crashed into a Northeast San Antonio convenience store.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department released three photos Tuesday from a big rig crash the day before that injured three people and caused major damage to a Northeast Side convenience store.

SAFD posted the pics on Facebook with the caption, “Over 20 SAFD units responded including Hazmat & Heavy Rescue; thankfully no lives were lost.”

The driver of the big rig told investigators on Monday morning that his brakes failed, causing him to lose control of the vehicle as he exited southbound Interstate 35 at O’Connor Road.

That driver suffered serious injuries to his arm, but is expected to be OK.

Two other people were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The truck was hauling asphalt and a large amount spilled during the crash.

The store sustained structural damage and is expected to be closed for a period of time for repairs.

In addition to the photo at the top of this article, SAFD released the following two images from inside and outside the store:

SAFD photos show the damage caused when a big rig driver lost control and crashed into a Northeast San Antonio convenience store. (KSAT/SAFD)

SAFD photos show the damage caused when a big rig driver lost control and crashed into a Northeast San Antonio convenience store. (KSAT/SAFD)

The following image was taken by a KSAT photographer on the scene:

First responders at the scene of a crash at a Circle K store at Interstate 35 and O'Connor Road on Monday, June 28, 2021. (KSAT)

