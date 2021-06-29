Suspect accused of throwing ax at another woman during fight, according to SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she threw an ax at her ex-girlfriend during an argument last week.

Samantha De Anda, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Friday, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

A 28-year-old woman told police that she and De Anda were arguing at home when De Anda “got confrontational,” an arrest affidavit states.

De Anda retrieved an ax and swung it toward that 28-year-old woman’s head, hitting the wall behind her, the affidavit states. The woman said she grabbed the ax and threw it across the room before she tried to run out of the house.

She told SAPD that De Anda approached her before she could leave and made threats like she was “going to chop her up,” according to documents.

De Anda allegedly hit the woman on the head with the flat side of the ax, and as they struggled, the woman was cut in the arm, police said.

The affidavit states that the woman was able to identify De Anda, who was arrested on Monday evening, records show. Her bond amount was set at $30,000.

SAPD said she is believed to be a “danger to the victim and the public” due to her “violent tendencies.”

The affidavit also references an incident on May 25 at a Southeast Side home, where the 28-year-old woman said she was assaulted by De Anda, who had left the location before police arrived.

