SAN ANTONIO – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas is scheduled to visit San Antonio on Tuesday to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mayorkas will meet with Mayor Ron Nirenberg at University Health’s Wonderland of the Americas vaccination clinic.

He’s visiting U.S. cities to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The event will be livestreamed in this article starting at about 2:40 p.m.

