KSAT Q&A: Mayor Ron Nirenberg talks local vaccination effort and calls for changes in wake of winter storm report

Mayor Ron Nirenberg gave an update on the city’s vaccination efforts as the Delta variant looms and called for changes in wake of the winter storm report in today’s KSAT Q&A.
Here are the three takeaways from today’s Q&A:
- Mayor Nirenberg said local infrastructure should be weatherized and local utilities should have backup capacity including at SAWS pumping stations.
- If a deal is not reached between the police union and city by the end of the current contract on Sept. 30, terms of the current deal will remain in place, which means officers do not get raises.
- Bexar County has surpassed President Biden’s goal of 70% of people vaccinated with one dose, but one dose is proving much less effective against the Delta variant.