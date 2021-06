SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of recently robbing a Wingstop.

On Sunday, a man entered Wingstop located at 21134 US HWY 281 North. He approached the clerk and demanded crash from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Information that leads to an arrest could earn the tipster up to $5,000. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to submit a tip by calling 210-224-7867 or online here.