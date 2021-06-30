Partly Cloudy icon
SAPD seeking help in identifying robbery suspect who ran over a man’s feet at Mexican restaurant

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867

Emily Martin
, Digital Producer Trainee

SAPD seeking public's help in identifying this suspect
SAPD seeking public's help in identifying this suspect (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help in identifying and locating anyone involved in a robbery that occurred at A Mexican restaurant on the East Side.

Police said a man was eating at Henry’s Mexican Restaurant at the 7800 block of FM 1346 on June 26 when he saw another man stealing an ice chest from his truck.

The suspect kicked and pushed the man as he approached another suspect’s passenger door, according to police. The driver of the suspect began to drive away from the scene and ran the man’s feet over while fleeing.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

