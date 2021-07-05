Man wounded by gunfire outside Northwest Side bar

San Antonio police say that man was shot early Monday morning as he left the bar, located near Loop 1604 and Lockhill-Selma.

SAN ANTONIO – A night out at a Northwest Side bar has ended with a day in the hospital for one man.

San Antonio police say the man was shot early Monday morning as he left the bar, located near Loop 1604 and Lockhill-Selma.

Officers, however, found the victim in his bullet-riddled car at a different location just down the road around 2:30 a.m.

They say he was in critical condition when they located him near Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson.

Prior to finding him, officers had been dispatched to the Burnhouse, a bar not far from where the victim was found.

They said they had received calls about a fight at that business.

Investigators believe the victim’s car was hit by bullets as he left the bar’s parking lot.

It is unclear whether that man, who is in his 20s, was involved in the fight or if he was the intended target of the shooting.

At last check, police had not made any arrests.