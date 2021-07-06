SAPD: Man shot in neck at South Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot in the neck on the city’s South Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the 800 block of West Hutchins Place, not far from Commercial Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was sitting on the porch of a home when a gunshot was fired through the door from inside the house.

Police said the victim was either grazed by the bullet or some shrapnel from the door. The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said a man in his 50s who lives at the residence and a man in his 30s were both detained at the scene as possible suspects.

Investigators said they are not sure exactly what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, police said.