San Antonio summer camps continue COVID-19 cleaning protocols amid positive cases among children

SAN ANTONIO – Summer camps are back after only a limited were open last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At D.R. Semmes Family YMCA at Tripoint, children and staff are not required to wear a face mask.

“A lot of our staff have been vaccinated. Now, we have the option of actually wearing the mask or not wearing the masks,” said Yzamar Bernal, program director for YMCA said.

Bernal said although more children are back at camp this year, the facility is still keeping class sizes smaller and cleaning often.

“After every rotation, we still try to do the handwashing, but if not, we do have hand sanitizer bottles that we give to our staff,” Bernal said.

Bernal said some kids have tested positive for COVID-19.

“At one camp that had one child. And then yesterday there was one camp, that one child. But that’s been it,” Bernal said.

She said all parents are notified when a child tests positive, and they contact Metro Health.

Last year, the city of San Antonio was offering eight summer camp locations. This year, they have 34, including one at Garza Community Center.

Sarah Sharp, the interim parks and recreation manager, said masks are also not required at the city’s camps.

“We have hand sanitizing stations throughout the building. We definitely do enhance cleaning,” Sharp said.

Sharp said they have had a handful of positive COVID-19 cases, but they were isolated incidents.

“As we find that out, we reach out to Metro Health. They do the contact tracing,” Sharp said.

Sharp said when there is a positive COVID-19 case, a team disinfects all the buildings.

While summer camp still looks different these days, staff at these camps are feeling prepared and comfortable this year.