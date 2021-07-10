2 men hospitalized after stabbing, shooting on Southwest Side, officials say

Two men are hospitalized after a stabbing and a shooting broke out at a Southwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are hospitalized after a stabbing and a shooting broke out at a Southwest Side apartment complex overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 5 a.m., Saturday, in the 2500 block of S. General McMullen.

Officers were dispatched for a cutting in progress initially; however, as they were heading to the scene, they were also called for a shooting in the same location.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect was located and claimed he was stabbed “for no reason” while on a balcony. The man, 33-year-old Pete Carrion, had gashes in his neck, face and chest, according to authorities.

Carrion was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officials said about 30 minutes later, another man showed up with a gunshot wound to his knee. He told police he caused Carrion’s injuries after he pulled a gun on him and shot him in the knee.

The man claimed it was self-defense, police said. He was taken to another area hospital in stable condition.

Carrion will be booked for an outstanding felony warrant and aggravated assault, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

