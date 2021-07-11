Man fires 25 rounds into ceiling of apartment complex after argument with girlfriend, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody Sunday after an argument with his girlfriend led him to start shooting at an East Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:56 a.m, Sunday, at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive.

An officer was driving in the area when she heard nearby gunshots nearby. A call came in moments later, reporting multiple gunshots in an apartment complex, according to police.

Police said when the officer arrived at the scene, people were pointing at the suspect’s vehicle and the officer was able to arrest 23-year-old Felipe Moreno.

Officers said they discovered the victim was dating Moreno and they had gotten into an argument in the breezeway on the third floor of the complex.

Moreno hit the victim in the head, which caused her left ear to bleed, and pulled out a handgun from his shorts and fired 25 rounds into the ceiling, according to officers. Police said a witness was also outside with them.

Moreno is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

