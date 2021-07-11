SAPD: Man hospitalized after confrontation with suspects leads to stabbing

A man is hospitalized after three suspects attacked him with a pocket knife at his South Side apartment complex overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4 a.m., Sunday, at the Robin’s Nest apartment complex in the 500 block of Hot Wells.

The man told police he was in the parking lot when three other men walked up to him, claiming he owed them money. Then, one of the suspects assaulted him while another suspect cut his arm twice with a pocket knife, according to officials.

The man was taken by EMS to Downtown Baptist Hospital in stable condition.

The three men fled the scene on foot. Officers searched for the suspects and checked an apartment that one of the men is known to stay at, but none of them were found.

The knife used in the attack was recovered on-site and officers followed up with the victim at the hospital, according to police.

The search for the suspects is ongoing.

