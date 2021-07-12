Man wanted for aggravated assault after altercation at San Marcos inn, officials say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Authorities in San Marcos are searching for a man officers believe assaulted a person at the Classic Inn Sunday afternoon.

Police said they arrived at the hotel at 921 North I-35, where they found a victim with serious injuries.

Officials said a verbal argument between the victim and Trine Pastrano, 49, escalated into a physical altercation. The victim was taken to an area hospital and has since been released.

A warrant has been issued for Pastrano for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the case.

Officials said Pastrano left the scene of the crime on foot before police arrived. He was last seen wearing an orange polo shirt, blue work pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Pastrano’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.

