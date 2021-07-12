Market near downtown forced to toss out raw meat after cooler issues

La Michoacana Meat Market, located in the 1200 block of N. Flores Street

SAN ANTONIO – A meat market near downtown was ordered to toss out raw meat in late May after its temperature was nearly 10 degrees warmer than allowed by health standards.

La Michoacana Meat Market, located in the 1200 block of N. Flores Street, received a score of 78 and was ordered to go through a re-inspection, Metropolitan Health records show.

The market’s meat case had an ambient temperature of up to 55 degrees, 14 degrees warmer than allowed, which required repairs, records show.

The freezer floor also had debris built up on it.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Jamba Juice, 8603 State Hwy. 151, 100

Taco Bell, 8288 Marbach Rd., 100

Bakery Lorraine, 7338 Louis Pasteur, 99

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1321 N. FM 1604 East, 99

Vicky’s Barbacoa, 1702 Pinn Rd., 97

09 Midtown Bistro, 3615 Broadway, 95

El Sabrosito De Jalisco, 118 N. Weidner, 95

Panderia Jimenez, 1846 Fredericksburg Rd., 95

Chick-Fil-A, 5189 De Zavala Rd., 94

Bill Miller BBQ, 1004 San Pedro Ave., 93

Taqueria Nuevo Vallarta, 3451 Roosevelt Ave., 89

Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 1059 SE Military Dr., 87

Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki, 5519 W. Loop 1604 North, 85

Murf’s Better Burger, 2922 West Ave., 85

Genghis Grill, 1903 N. FM 1604 East, 84

Pho Ha Long, 6424 NW Loop 410, 84

Sabor De Mexico, 5720 Bandera Rd., 84

Fajita Express Mexican Grill, 10531 Culebra Rd., 82

Las Palapas, 5603 W. FM 1604 North, 78

Old Hwy. 90 Cafe, 607 Old Hwy. 90 West, 78

La Michoacana Meat Market, 1224 N. Flores St., 78

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

