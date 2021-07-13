San Antonio Spur Derrick White hits home run at MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, named MVP

San Antonio Spurs Guard Derrick White during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs’ Derrick White made moves off the basketball court this weekend, winning MVP in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Denver.

White, who is from Colorado, paid homage to his favorite team, the Colorado Rockies, when he donned their jersey and hit one out of the park.

“He told me before the game, ‘I’ve never hit a home run in my life. I’m gonna hit one today,’” an ESPN announcer said during the broadcast of the game, which was played on Sunday.

White later retweeted a video of the play, saying “no doubter.”

He played one season for the Colorado Buffaloes before he was drafted by the Spurs in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Prior to Colorado, he played basketball for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game was played amid the hype of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. The softball game aired Monday night on ESPN after the Home Run Derby.

The celebrity softball game included baseball and softball legends CC Sabathia and Jennie Finch, as well as singers Kane Brown, Quavo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Aoki and others.

The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver, making a return after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s game in Los Angeles.

This year’s game was scheduled for Atlanta’s Truist Park, but baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred Manfred announced on April 2 that the event would be moved because of Georgia’s new election law, which critics say will negatively affect communities of color.

The 2022 All-Star game will be played in Dodger Stadium in 2022.

