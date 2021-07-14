Cibolo City Hall closing temporarily due to air quality being ‘deemed unhealthy’

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo City Hall is temporarily closing for unexpected repairs after air samples revealed issues within the building.

A notice posted to the city’s website states that “the air quality was deemed unhealthy in the council chambers and other rooms” based on air sample test results.

The notice doesn’t specify what was in the air samples or what they were tested for.

Regular city services will resume Thursday at 10 a.m. but as a precaution, all municipal services at City Hall will be relocated until further notice.

City officials are encouraging all residents to use the online systems for things like utility billing. However, if you need in-person service, the notice says that one staff member will be at Fire Station No. 1 located at 204 W. Loop 539.

Anyone needing assistance over the phone can call 210-658-9900. The notice, which can be found here, details the temporary locations of various city services if you need further assistance.

The city is expected to reopen once repairs to City Hall are complete.