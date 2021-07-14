Police searching for person who shot man in his face outside Northeast Side home

Police roped off the 4200 block of Chestnut Hill Drive where they found evidence from the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot a man in his face outside a Northeast Side home early Wednesday morning.

However, they say the 41-year-old victim was not being cooperative when officers found him shortly after midnight.

They say the man told them he was standing in the driveway of a home in the 4200 block of Chestnut Hill Drive, helping a friend clean a food trailer, when someone in an SUV fired the shots.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance with what officers described as a non-life-threatening wound.

This is one of at least two cars that were hit by the gunshots. It appeared to have as many as ten bullet holes. (KSAT 12 News)

Some of the bullets also hit cars that were parked nearby, shattering windows and leaving large holes in their side and back panel.

One car still parked on the street after daylight appeared to have as many as 10 bullet holes in it.

Officers at the scene initially said the shooting appeared to be random.

A later report mentioned that the victim was uncooperative.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

As of late Wednesday morning, they had not made any arrests.

