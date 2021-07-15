Mostly Cloudy icon
Man arrested in stabbing over parking spot dispute, San Antonio police say

SAPD: Stabbing victim held down the suspect until officers arrived

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A file photo of an SAPD squad car. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say stabbed another man after a dispute over a parking space has been arrested.

Police were called to the cutting in progress around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the 8600 block of Waters Edge Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 410.

Two men were involved in a disturbance over a parking space earlier that day, police said.

One man went to the other man’s apartment “irate” and knocked on the door, according to SAPD.

When he opened the door, the man forced his way inside the apartment and began to stab him, police said.

The stabbing victim, 52, was able to grab a baseball bat to defend himself.

Investigators said he held down the suspect until police arrived.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault, police said.

The stabbing victim, who has also not been identified, was treated by paramedics at the scene.

