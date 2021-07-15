San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with sexual abuse of a child, DA says

John Christopher Delgado was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been sentenced to prison after uploading three videos of himself engaging in child pornography to Google, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

John Christopher Delgado was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, the office said Thursday.

He was arrested on March 20, 2020, after authorities with the Texas Attorney General Office’s Child Exploitation Unit received a cyber tip from Google regarding videos that were uploaded.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Delgado states that the three videos showed sexual abuse of a child, constituting child pornography.

His co-defendant, Olivia Delgado, was also involved in the recording and charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child, the office said. She is currently awaiting trial.

“People who use the internet for this type of activity should not assume they can trade images or videos of child abuse as if there is no one watching,” District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. “This type of illegal online behavior is something we will not tolerate in our community. The actual abuse of the child is awful, but that these images and videos stay on the internet means these innocent children continue to be abused forever.”

Ad

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Oscar Salinas in the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division.

John Delgado will have to serve at least half of his prison sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Read also: