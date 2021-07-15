Teen acted in self-defense in stabbing of neighbor on South Side, but neighbor facing charges, SAPD says

Ruperto Macias, 51, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show. This image from the Bexar County Jail is from Aug. 2, 2012.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly attacked his teenage neighbor with a baseball bat was stabbed and taken to the hospital following a dispute on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Jail records show he is now facing charges in the incident that occurred Wednesday in the 400 block of West Burcham Avenue, not far from Southcross Boulevard and Interstate 35.

An arrest warrant affidavit for the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Ruperto Macias, states that he and his 16-year-old neighbor “have had a contentious relationship.”

The teenager was in the front yard cutting the grass when Macias went outside and started an argument, the affidavit states.

The argument escalated, and Macias went inside his house to grab a bat, according to investigators.

Police said he went onto his neighbor’s yard and struck the teenager. The teenager had a knife and stabbed the man once in the chest, police said.

The altercation continued and Macias grabbed the teen’s knife. The man and teen were then separated and police were called.

Macias was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment. He also had injuries to his arm, a scratch mark on his face and bite marks on his chest.

Investigators said the boy acted in self-defense because the man “intentionally retrieved a deadly weapon from his residence.”

Booking records show Macias was arrested around 8 p.m. on Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $45,000.

