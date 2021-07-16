BCSO: Man in custody after refusing traffic stop, leading deputies on South Side chase

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he refused to pull his vehicle over and then led deputies on a short chase early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near South Presa Street and Interstate 37.

According to BCSO, a deputy found the man driving 20 miles over the speed limit and attempted to pull the vehicle over. That’s when, deputies said, the driver instead sped off, leading deputies on a slow roll near a neighborhood by South Hackberry Street.

Authorities said the driver eventually pulled into an alley behind Chicago Street where he got out of the vehicle and ran, trying to hide under a log in a backyard.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted in the search and ultimately helped deputies to find him. The man was taken into custody without incident.

BCSO did not give a list of charges, but did say the man had a history of evading arrest. His name and age were not released.