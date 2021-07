A man is hospitalized and in serious condition after he was struck by another vehicle while on his motorcycle, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man fatally struck by a car while on his motorcycle on the North Side earlier this month.

Steven Cantu, 28, died at University Hospital from blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the medical examiner.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., July 3, on Isom and Sandu Roads.

Police said Cantu was on his motorcycle when he was hit by another vehicle. The driver did not stop to help him and left the scene.

