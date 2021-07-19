Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

SAPD: Woman on bicycle struck while crossing downtown street, driver arrested for outstanding warrant

Woman appeared to have suffered a broken leg

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Downtown
A file photo of an SAPD squad car.
A file photo of an SAPD squad car. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle while crossing a downtown street Sunday night, resulting in the driver’s arrest on an outstanding warrant.

San Antonio police said the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Camden Street, near Madison Square Park.

The woman, 67, was riding her bicycle in the crosswalk when she was struck, police said. She appeared to have a broken leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver, who has not been identified by SAPD, remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

The driver was arrested on an unrelated outstanding municipal court warrant, according to SAPD.

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

