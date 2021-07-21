Partly Cloudy icon
Driver rolled over SUV, crashed into fence after trying to avoid object along Loop 410, SAPD says

Incident happened on Loop 410 between Broadway and Nacogdoches Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates a crash along Loop 410 on the North Side on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
SAPD investigates a crash along Loop 410 on the North Side on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was driving with her dog overnight crashed while trying to avoid hitting something that darted out in front of her vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the woman crashed around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on the access road of the 1000 block of NE Loop 410, between Broadway and Nacogdoches Road on the North Side.

The woman and her dog were traveling on the access road when something ran across the road, police said.

To avoid hitting it, she swerved, jumped the curb and rolled her SUV over into a fence of a nearby Residence Inn. The SUV also took out a light pole in the parking lot.

The woman was not injured, police said.

At this time it is unclear what darted across the street. Police said intoxication is not a factor in this incident.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

