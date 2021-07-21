SAPD, SWAT team respond to standoff situation at Southwest Side apartment after report of shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and SWAT officers are responding to a standoff situation at an apartment complex on the Southwest Side on Wednesday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but police said a person is refusing to leave a unit at the Costa Mirada apartment complex in the 9300 block of Somerset Road, near Interstate 35.

Police said a shooting was reported there before 4 a.m.

A negotiator is on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

