Local News

SAPD, SWAT team respond to standoff situation at Southwest Side apartment after report of shooting

Incident reported at Costa Mirada apartment complex on Somerset Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and SWAT officers are responding to a standoff situation at an apartment complex on the Southwest Side on Wednesday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but police said a person is refusing to leave a unit at the Costa Mirada apartment complex in the 9300 block of Somerset Road, near Interstate 35.

Police said a shooting was reported there before 4 a.m.

A negotiator is on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

