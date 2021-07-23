Man in critical condition after being ambushed, shot multiple times in driveway, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man his 40s was shot multiple times in his driveway late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 6200 block of Stone Valley Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man his 40s had just returned home and had gotten out of his vehicle when he was ambushed and shot by an unknown suspect.

Authorities say the suspect shot the victim once in each leg and once in the chest. The suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting, police said.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital in critical condition. The man’s name has not been released.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.