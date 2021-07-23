Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting woman at East Side party, records show

Faith Barrientes, 21, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the beating of one woman and the shooting of another woman who tried to help her, according to Bexar County Jail records.

Faith Barrientes, 21, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

San Antonio police said the two victims were at a party on Sunday in the parking lot of the Sierra Madre Apartments in the 400 block of N. Hein Road, near Lord and South W.W. White roads.

One of the women, 20, was asked to leave the party, police said, and told the other woman, 19, that she was leaving.

As they were leaving, the 19-year-old recognized Barrientes, who had a gun in her waistband, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The teenager made a comment to Barrientes, and Barrientes pulled out the gun and fired a shot toward her, police said.

Investigators said Barrientes and two unknown women beat up the teenager, causing her to lose consciousness.

Ad

Barrientes “told the onlookers she would shoot anyone who attempted to help,” the affidavit states.

The 20-year-old then went to assist the woman, and Barrientes fired multiple shots at her, striking her once in the arm, police said.

Both of them were able to leave the scene and contact police.

Booking records show Barrientes was arrested on Thursday. Her bond was set at $200,000.

Read also: