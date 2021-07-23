Suspect in West Side stabbing found asking for help at another home, police say

Police roped off an area in the middle of Alicia Avenue where they found bloody evidence tied to the stabbing.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they found a suspect in an overnight stabbing just down the street from where it happened.

They say Isaac Reygadas, 30, had been knocking on the door of a home in the 400 block of Alicia Avenue, telling the people inside that he was being chased.

Police say, in reality, Reygadas was on the run after stabbing another man one block away, in the 300 block of Alicia.

About half a dozen police officer arrived at the scene after getting the call about the stabbing around 3 a.m. (KSAT 12 News)

A witness told officers he and the stabbing victim were standing outside a home, talking, when the suspect walked up around 3 a.m.

Police at the scene said the suspect had accused the victim of stealing a gun that the suspect previously had hidden in a trash can nearby.

A preliminary report says he used a “cutting instrument” to stab the 28-year-old victim.

That man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Outside the home, there was an especially blood scene left behind.

This was one of two shoes police found discarded in the middle of the street. They collected them as evidence. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers also found shoes in the street that appeared to have been discarded by someone in a hurry.

They also towed away a vehicle that may be tied to the case somehow.

The report says officers found the suspect at the neighbor’s home after getting a 911 call from that home.

They arrested Reygadas on a charge of aggravated assault.