Man shot while sitting on his balcony at North Side apartment, police say

The search for the suspect is ongoing

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A man is hospitalized after San Antonio police said he was shot while sitting on his balcony overnight on the North Side.
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after San Antonio police said he was shot while sitting on his balcony overnight at his apartment on the North Side.

The incident happened around 10:05 p.m., Friday, in the 1500 block of Jackson Keller.

Police said they found the man, 46, in his apartment with a gunshot wound and a possible graze or shrapnel wound to his head.

The man told officers he was sitting on his balcony when he heard a man laughing nearby. That’s when he heard several gunshots being fired, according to SAPD.

Officials said the man was struck by a bullet and an unknown object struck his head. He told police he didn’t see a suspect or suspect vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable but serious condition.

Several shell casings and a partially-loaded pistol magazine were found in the road nearby, according to police. However, no suspect has yet been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

