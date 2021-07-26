Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to host job fair on Wednesday

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a career fair for multiple positions within the agency this week.

The fair will be held at the Tri-Point YMCA, located at 3233 N St Mary’s Street, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

BCSO said it is hiring for patrol, detention and civilian positions. The sheriff’s office is also offering a $2,000 signing bonus for detention applicants.

Applicants can take the written exam and physical agility test, as well as begin the application process.

The Sheriff’s Office said it offers benefits such as a retirement program, tuition reimbursements and promotion opportunities.

You can find more information at the BCSO careers page.

