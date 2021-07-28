SAPD asking for public’s help after mother found stabbed in East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A day after three children led San Antonio police officers to their wounded mother in a bloody home, authorities say they still don’t know how she became injured.

The 31-year-old woman was found around 3 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 1500 block of Upland Road, near East Houston Street.

Her three children -- ages 4, 5 and 8 -- had left the unit and were spotted wandering along Houston Street by an officer, according to SAPD. The officer says the oldest child told them they were on their way to their father’s home because their mother “was dead.”

The child was then driven to the apartment complex to direct officers to his mother, while the other children were taken to a store for snacks.

At the apartment, officers found blood in every room. The woman was located in a bathtub.

Police said she had suffered puncture wounds to her abdomen and legs. She was in serious condition and transported to the hospital due to her injuries and the amount of blood loss.

It is unclear how the injuries occurred as the woman was uncooperative, according to SAPD. She remains in the hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests in this case have been made.

SAPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 210-207-2313.

