San Antonio man indicted on four sex crime charges involving children

Jonathan Garrett charged in multiple indictments by Bexar County grand jury

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Jonathan Garrett was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury on multiple sex crime charges, including super aggravated sexual assault of a child.
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man could spend the rest of his life in prison without parole after he was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury for sex crime charges involving a child.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Jonathan Garrett is charged in three indictments, including a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The indictment alleges that on Feb. 7, Garrett had sexual contact with a child under the age of six. Garrett is also charged with sexual performance by a child, promotion of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

A second indictment charges Garrett with five counts of promotion of child pornography.

A third indictment charges Garrett with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Super aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony punishable by 25 years to life in prison without parole and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

