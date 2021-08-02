August discounts include back-to-school tech, Consumer Reports says

SAN ANTONIO – As summer winds down, the end-of-summer and back-to-school sales are heating up. If you are looking to buy some tech for the classroom or at home, you may be able to find a good deal.

“Back-to-school shopping is in full swing,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports’ shopping editor. “It will run through probably mid to late September. You’ll probably be seeing deals on all the tech devices that you’ll need for the school season, whether that’s laptops, computers, printers or wireless routers.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices on its top-rated products all year and knows when they are on sale at a deep discount.

Here’s some of what CR says is worth a buy in August:

The Mac Mini is currently on sale for $649 at Amazon. Tests showed it’s fast and owners are satisfied with it.

The Netgear Obi Mesh Router system is now $97 at Amazon. If your connection needs an upgrade, CR found it’s very good for mid-range and longer distances.

Ad

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet is now $530 at Amazon.

Vacuums go on sale several times a year. Right now, the Eufy Robovac is $220 at Amazon. CR says it performs well and is very quiet.

August can also be a good time to score a deal on microwave ovens and backyard grills, according to Consumer Reports.

Typically, August is an excellent time to shop for a freezer, although the pandemic-related shortages are still affecting supplies and prices of some appliances.