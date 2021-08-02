Cloudy icon
72º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

TV stops bullet that narrowly missed couple at East Side home

No one was injured in the shooting

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: East Side, SAPD
SAPD responds to a home struck by a bullet at Aransas Avenue and Lone Oak Street on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
SAPD responds to a home struck by a bullet at Aransas Avenue and Lone Oak Street on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A couple narrowly escaped injury after a bullet tore through their East Side home on Monday morning.

San Antonio police responded to the incident just after 6 a.m. near Aransas Avenue and Lone Oak Street.

Police said a woman and her husband were in bed inside their home when a bullet shattered their window and struck a television, narrowly missing them.

The woman told KSAT that her husband quickly grabbed her and they dropped to the floor. No one was injured.

Police said it appears the bullet came from a distance away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter