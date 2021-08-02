TV stops bullet that narrowly missed couple at East Side home

SAPD responds to a home struck by a bullet at Aransas Avenue and Lone Oak Street on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A couple narrowly escaped injury after a bullet tore through their East Side home on Monday morning.

San Antonio police responded to the incident just after 6 a.m. near Aransas Avenue and Lone Oak Street.

Police said a woman and her husband were in bed inside their home when a bullet shattered their window and struck a television, narrowly missing them.

The woman told KSAT that her husband quickly grabbed her and they dropped to the floor. No one was injured.

Police said it appears the bullet came from a distance away.

The investigation is ongoing.

