East Side church holding weekend school supply giveaway

Greater Faith Institutional Church offering everything from crayons to backpacks

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not something a lot of children want to think about, going back to school.

The congregation of an East Side church, though, has been thinking about it and doing what they can to make sure students are ready. This weekend, members of Greater Faith Institutional Church will hold a school supply giveaway.

They will offer everything from crayons to backpacks to students of all ages who need them.

“Not everyone in this area might have the means to get school supplies, so I think it’s a very beneficial resource,” said Essie Richardson, a church member who, herself, finished high school only a year or so ago.

Richardson said having the right tools can make all the difference in the world for students.

That includes a support system, according to Classie Wilson, the church’s assistant pastor.

“The body of Christ is a resource, and the church of God should be a house of resources and that’s what we intend to be,” she said.

Wilson said along with giving away school supplies, she also plans to let the children and their families know that the church’s doors are always open to them.

The school supplies will be given out on a first come, first served basis Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The church also plans to offer food and fun activities for the children.

Greater Faith Institutional Church is located at 3514 Martin Luther King Drive.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

