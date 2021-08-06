Man told police he was shot while walking in North Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in the middle of a North Side neighborhood early Friday morning.

They say a 45-year-old man told them he was walking along the 200 block of El Monte when someone in a car fired a shot at him shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Officers who arrived found the victim with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

They say they also found a single shell casing in the middle of the street.

A neighbor told KSAT12 that her relative heard what actually sounded like two gunshots.

She says she could hear someone screaming, then heard the sound of a car speeding away.

Police knocked on the doors of several homes but did not find anyone who saw the shooting.

They were not able to get a description of the shooter or the car involved.

Police say they believe the victim may know more information that what he was sharing with them.