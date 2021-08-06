Mostly Cloudy icon
Man told police he was shot while walking in North Side neighborhood

Victim found on El Monte along with single shell casing

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, shooting, North Side, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in the middle of a North Side neighborhood early Friday morning.

They say a 45-year-old man told them he was walking along the 200 block of El Monte when someone in a car fired a shot at him shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Officers who arrived found the victim with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

They say they also found a single shell casing in the middle of the street.

A neighbor told KSAT12 that her relative heard what actually sounded like two gunshots.

She says she could hear someone screaming, then heard the sound of a car speeding away.

Police knocked on the doors of several homes but did not find anyone who saw the shooting.

They were not able to get a description of the shooter or the car involved.

Police say they believe the victim may know more information that what he was sharing with them.

