Cibolo city councilman faces DWI charge after crashing car into ditch

Cibolo city councilman Reggie Bone was charged with driving while intoxicated in Guadalupe County on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

Cibolo, TX – A Cibolo city councilman was arrested over the weekend after police said he crashed his vehicle into a ditch and then failed a field sobriety test.

Councilman Reggie Bone, 48, was arrested Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fazio Drive and Carnousty Drive in Cibolo, according to a blood-draw warrant obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders Monday afternoon.

Bone was found by Cibolo police around 1:45 a.m. standing near the vehicle in a large drainage ditch. He told responding officers he was driving home from a party and had consumed three beers, the warrant states.

Bone had difficulty walking up the hill to officers and then failed a field sobriety test, the warrant states.

After an officer told Bone that he believed he was intoxicated Bone replied, “I believe that,” records show.

After Bone refused to provide a specimen of his breath, officers got a Guadalupe County magistrate to sign off on a warrant for blood draw.

Ad

Bone faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Guadalupe County Jail records show he was released Sunday on a $3,000 bond.

Cibolo Police said via email Monday morning they were working to provide details on the councilman’s arrest.

Bone did not respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Bone represents Cibolo City Council District 3. His current term expires in November 2022.