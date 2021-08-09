Pop-up vaccine clinic returns to San Antonio Zoo; vaccine recipients receive free admission to Dragon Forest

Metro Health and the San Antonio Zoo are partnering for a pop-up clinic at the zoo's parking garage this week.

SAN ANTONIO – Apparently a little medieval magic was incentive enough to get dozens of San Antonians to get a COVID-19 vaccine last month at the San Antonio Zoo.

During a four-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the zoo in late July, an average of 56 residents a day rolled up their sleeves to get a vaccine, making it one of the most successful pop-up vaccination clinics in the area, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials said.

Zoo and health officials hope the magic entices even more people to roll up their sleeves this week at another pop-up vaccination clinic at the zoo.

Anyone who gets a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the mobile vaccination site set up behind the zoo’s parking garage will receive two free tickets to the zoo’s Renaissance-themed Dragon Forest.

Anyone seeking the vaccine can visit the mobile clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Aug. 9 to 12, no appointments are necessary.

The zoo parking lot is located near the zoo in the 100 block of Tuleta.

Metro Health has pop-up clinic locations each day in an urge to encourage vaccinations.

