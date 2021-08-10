Comal County health officials urge residents to get COVID-19 shot amid high numbers of unvaccinated hospitalized patients

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – As Comal County hospitals report approximately 96% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, public health leaders are encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

“Local hospitals are reporting high admissions of COVID positive patients and almost all are unvaccinated,” said Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser. “We know that vaccines are still our best defense against serious illness and deaths from COVID-19. We encourage everyone to consider getting vaccinated to protect their health and those around them.”

The Comal County Public Health Department is administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older as well as the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years old and older.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine at the Public Health Clinic can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.

Residents can also visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a vaccine provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.

Ad

Texans can also utilize TDEM’s State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of of friends, families, employees, volunteers, and more.

Ad

Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.

Comal County health officials on Tuesday also reported 179 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 13,617. The total number of deceased remains at 344.

There are 1,365 active confirmed and probable cases, with 38 hospitalized.

Officials reported 125 new COVID-19 recoveries, bringing the total to 11,908.

Related Stories: