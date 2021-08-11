Boys shot at near East Side park after pick-up ball game, hitting one in arm, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three boys were caught in a shooting near a park on the East Side after a game of pick-up ball.

San Antonio police say the shooting happened near Copernicus Park in the 5000 block of Lord Road, just east of Loop 410.

The were walking to an apartment complex on Lord Road when someone started shooting at them, police said.

One victim was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital. The other two boys were able to get away.

Police say the bullets came from someone in a gray sedan, possibly a gray Chevrolet Malibu. The shooter remains on the run, according to authorities.