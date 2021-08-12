Gun found at SAISD elementary school on fourth day of new school year

SAN ANTONIO – Four days into a new school year, a weapon was found Thursday at an elementary school in the San Antonio Independent School District.

According to a letter sent home to parents, a second-grade student at J.T. Brackenridge Elementary School notified a teacher that another student had a gun in a backpack.

The teacher immediately seized the gun and alerted administration officials, the letter from principal Marco Morales said.

“It does not appear that the young student had any ill intentions. However, we take this type of incident very seriously and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken. We want to take this opportunity to ask that you please help us reinforce with your child the message that these types of items should never be brought to school, to help ensure the safety of all students,” the letter said.

The district’s police department is investigating.

